Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold Weather Advisory in effect for Friday

Temps don't rise much today and the extreme cold moves in tonight. For Thursday night through the weekend, a significant shot of arctic air is expected to settle into Southeast Michigan. Highs on Friday and Saturday are forecast to be very cold in the single digits (around 8° or 9 °) with overnight lows dipping below zero — potentially well below zero Friday night and wind chills that could fall as cold as -25 ° early Saturday morning. It's the coldest air of the season so far and will stick around through the weekend.

Metro Detroit Forecast: Extreme Cold Watch starts Thursday night

Snow chances will continue too. Snow showers may spin up Saturday night and Sunday we may be on the northern edge of a very big storm to our south. The farther south you are, the better chances of snow during this time. Expect mostly cloudy, brutally cold conditions with occasional bursts of snow through the weekend before a slight moderation early next week.

Today: Partly sunny with steady or falling temps in the low 20s. A few flurries are possible. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny and cold! Highs in the single digits. Winds: WNW 15-20 mph. Wind chills as cold as 15-25 degrees below zero in the morning.

