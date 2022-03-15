Metro Detroit Forecast: Cooler today before 60s return tomorrow

(WXYZ) — Tuesday: High of 52° with light rain showers or drizzle at times through 4pm. Variable wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds with lows in the mid 30s. Light wind.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 64°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

St. Patrick's Day: Partly sunny with a high of 66°. Slight chance of a shower in the afternoon and evening.

Friday: Rain likely. Highs near 50°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

