Metro Detroit Forecast: Cooler with a few showers today

(WXYZ) — Today: Morning showers and possibly a thunderstorm. An isolated afternoon shower is still possible north of M59. High of 71°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 59° Wind: S 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a high of 74°.
Thursday: Light morning rain. Showers possible in the afternoon. High of 77°.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
