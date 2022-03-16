Metro Detroit Forecast: Freezing fog in spots this morning; still rising into the 60s this afternoon

(WXYZ) — DENSE FOG ADVISORY for Macomb, Lapeer, St. Clair, and Sanilac counties until 10am.

*some spots may have freezing fog with sub-freezing temperatures. Watch for icy spots in the morning.

Today: Morning fog. Partly cloudy afternoon with a high of 65°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 45°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

St. Patrick's Day: Partly sunny with a high of 68°. Slight chance of a shower in the afternoon and evening.

Friday: Showers in the morning, but steady rain doesn't move in until late in the evening. Highs in the 40s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

