Metro Detroit Forecast: Freezing rain and sleet before warming into the 60s this afternoon

(WXYZ) — A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY lasts until 10am today for Livingston, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, Monroe counties. An advisory continues until Noon Wednesday for Lapeer, Macomb, St. Clair, Sanilac counties.

Today: Slick roads during the morning commute, especially north and west. Drying this afternoon with a high of 62° in Detroit. It will stay cooler to the north. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Rain moves back in after sunset. It could be heavy at times overnight. Getting windy overnight while temperatures stay in the mid 50s. Wind: SSW 15-30 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and windy with rain showers, mostly in the morning, as a cold front moves through. Temps will be in the low 50s early and then drop to the low 40s late in the day. Winds: WSW 20-35 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

