Metro Detroit Forecast: Friday showers; weekend warm up

(WXYZ) — Friday: Showers and storms in the morning. Scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. A high of 73°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Off-and-on showers continue overnight with a possible thunderstorm. Fog develops again overnight. Low of 61°. Winds: S light.

Saturday: A shower possible through the afternoon. Otherwise, partly sunny with a high of 76°.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High of 78°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

