Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Metro Detroit Forecast: Friday showers; weekend warm up

items.[0].videoTitle
Rain will be off-and-on today with possible thunder at times. Highs will be around 73° today, but will rise close to 80° by the end of the weekend.
Posted at 4:34 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 05:35:32-04

(WXYZ) — Friday: Showers and storms in the morning. Scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. A high of 73°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Off-and-on showers continue overnight with a possible thunderstorm. Fog develops again overnight. Low of 61°. Winds: S light.

Saturday: A shower possible through the afternoon. Otherwise, partly sunny with a high of 76°.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High of 78°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website