Metro Detroit Forecast: Frigid wind chills continue

Today will be very cold but generally brighter than earlier in the week, with mostly sunny skies and highs only around the mid teens as the arctic air mass remains entrenched over the region. Despite the sunshine, it will still feel bitterly cold, especially in the morning as overnight lows dip below zero again in spots.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Cold temps continue

A snow shower or flurries can’t be completely ruled out, but most of the day will stay dry and crisp with plenty of cold sunshine — making it another brutal winter day where bundling up is essential if you’re outside.

Cold temperatures stick around through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper teens and lows near zero. Wind chills will be -5° to -25° most mornings, with the coldest morning happening Friday.

