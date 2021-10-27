Metro Detroit Forecast: Getting a little warmer before the next round of rain

(WXYZ) — Today: Cloudy day with a high of 57°. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 48°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 61°. Wind: E 10-15 mph. Rain moves in at night.

Friday: Periodic rain throughout the day. High of 57°. Rain totals around 0.5", but up to 1" is possible south of I-94; closer to Ohio.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

