Metro Detroit Forecast: Monday showers; a few storms

Scattered showers continue today, and a few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s the rest of the week.
Posted at 4:29 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 05:51:44-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Scattered showers in the morning. Scattered showers and a few storms in the afternoon. High of 73°. Wind: Light in the morning; NNE 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Low of 61°. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 71°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the day. High of 75°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
