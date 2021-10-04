Metro Detroit Forecast: Monday showers; a few storms

(WXYZ) — Today: Scattered showers in the morning. Scattered showers and a few storms in the afternoon. High of 73°. Wind: Light in the morning; NNE 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Low of 61°. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 71°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the day. High of 75°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

