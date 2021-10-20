Metro Detroit Forecast: One more day in the 70s before rain cools us down

(WXYZ) — Today: Bright morning. Partly cloudy afternoon with a high of 72°. Chance of a shower after sunset.

Tonight: Shower possible any time after sunset. Heavy rain and some thunder is possible after 3 a.m. Low of 57°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Scattered showers with a high of 65°. Breezy with temperatures falling into the 50s in the afternoon.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

