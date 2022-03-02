Metro Detroit Forecast: Rain and snow showers develop this afternoon

(WXYZ) — Today: High of 42° in Detroit, but it will be a few degrees warmer south, and a few degrees colder north. Mixed rain and snow showers possible after 2pm. The best chance is around and north of M59. Snow showers could stick to the grass but not the roads after sunset. Wind:

Tonight: Snow showers ending around or before midnight. Low of 22° with wind chills dropping to around 10°. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high of 31°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high of 36°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

