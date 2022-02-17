Metro Detroit Forecast: Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow all in today's forecast

(WXYZ) — A WINTER STORM WARNING BEGINS AT 3PM FOR ST. CLAIR, LIVINGSTON, OAKLAND, MACOMB, WASHTENAW, WAYNE, LENAWEE AND MONROE COUNTIES UNTIL 3 AM FRIDAY.

Today: Morning rain will transition to sleet and freezing rain after 9am for areas north. Roads become icy in the late morning around I-69 then in the afternoon for metro Detroit from north-to-south, so plan ahead for difficult travel Thursday. Roads will get worse through the evening. Accumulating snow will ramp up after 4pm, and continue through midnight. A widespread 4 to 7 inches of snow is expected for most of metro Detroit. Slightly less north of M59.

Thursday night: Heavy snow ending around 1am. Temperatures drop to near 10°.

Friday: Partly sunny and cold with a high of 23°.

Saturday: Light snow showers before sunrise. Partly sunny with a high of 26°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

