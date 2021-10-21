Metro Detroit Forecast: Rain is back today; cold air is on the way

(WXYZ) — Today: Morning showers and then another chance in the afternoon with a high of 65°. Breezy with temperatures falling into the 50s in the afternoon. Winds: SW to W 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Chance of showers through midnight. Colder night with a low of 42°, some northwest will have lows in the upper 30s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny and 53°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor