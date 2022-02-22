Metro Detroit Forecast: Rainy day in the mid 50s

(WXYZ) — FLOOD WARNING FOR THE RIVER RAISIN AT MONROE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Tuesday: Rain showers throughout the day. A little thunder is possible too. A quarter to half inch is expected. High of 55°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Rain ending as a cold front moves through around 8pm to 11pm. Breezy as temps drop into the 20s overnight. Wind: NW 10-25 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and dry. High of 31°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after sunset. High of 30°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes