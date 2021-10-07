Metro Detroit Forecast: Showers returning today

(WXYZ) — Today: Cloudy morning with a low chance of a shower or sprinkles. More showers and possibly a few thunderstorms move in after 4pm. High of 75°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers with a possible thunderstorm. Low of 63°. Winds: ESE 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and storms in the morning. Scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. A high of 74°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Slight chance of showers. High of 76°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor