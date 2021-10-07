Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Metro Detroit Forecast: Showers returning today

items.[0].videoTitle
The chance of rain this morning is low, but we'll have an increasing chance of showers and a few potential thunderstorms after 4pm; continuing through the night.
Posted at 4:26 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 05:46:31-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Cloudy morning with a low chance of a shower or sprinkles. More showers and possibly a few thunderstorms move in after 4pm. High of 75°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers with a possible thunderstorm. Low of 63°. Winds: ESE 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and storms in the morning. Scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. A high of 74°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Slight chance of showers. High of 76°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website