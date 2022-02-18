Metro Detroit Forecast: Slick roads as we clean up today; cold and windy weekend

(WXYZ) — FLOOD ADVISORY FOR THE ST. CLAIR RIVER FROM ST. CLAIR TO ALGONAC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

FLOOD WARNING FOR THE RIVER ROUGE AT DETROIT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. A SECOND FLOOD WARNING FOR PARTS OF ST. CLAIR COUNTY UNTIL10:00 A.M. FRIDAY.

Friday: Mostly sunny and cold with a high of 23°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Low of 15°. Windy and blustery with snow showers. Around 0.5" will be possible in spots, but watch for blowing snow with gusts as high as 35 mph. Wind: WSW 15-30 mph.

Saturday: Windy morning with early snow showers, then flurries at times through the day. Partly sunny with a high of 22°. The wind will get lighter in the evening.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high of 41°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

