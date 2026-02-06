Metro Detroit Forecast: Snow and falling temperatures

Snow picks up Friday morning, bringing widespread snow through 11 a.m. Snow will be heaviest south of I-94, but we can expect a widespread 1"-1 1/2" during this time.

A brief lull in snow is expected around midday before snow showers and even a few snow squalls move through in the afternoon. An additional 1/2"-1" of snow is expected. The afternoon snow is ahead of an arctic front that will drop temperatures from the low 30s to the low single digits by Friday night.

Metro Detroit Forecast: Snow and plummeting temperatures

Saturday will be bitterly cold as highs climb into the mid teens by the afternoon under mostly to partly sunny skies.

Temperatures start to rebound Sunday and continue to warm next week. We keep an active weather pattern with more chances for snow.

Today: Widespread snow in the morning. Snow showers and possible snow squalls in the afternoon. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph, increasing to NW 15-25 G35 mph.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in in the low to mid teens.

