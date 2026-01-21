A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of southeastern Michigan until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Planning Your Day? Here is the Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Day Planner Plus: Wednesday, January 21

Snow showers return this morning, impacting the morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory will run through midday. Temperatures will be warmer, but it only lasts for one day.

Watch the full forecast below

Metro Detroit Forecast: Snowy Wednesday morning commute

Snow returns in the early morning, with the steadiest snow likely from 5-11 a.m. Snowfall will be heaviest between I-94 and I-69, where 2"-3" and a few higher amounts near 4" are expected. Areas south of I-94 and north of I-69 can expect 1"-2". Be prepared for winter driving conditions and slow travel Wednesday, especially during the morning drive. High temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Snow showers continue tonight and possibly a few Thursday, with additional snowfall up to 1".

Temperatures drop starting Thursday with highs in the teens, then into the single digits Friday and Saturday. Our coldest temperatures will be Saturday morning with air temperatures starting -5° to -10°. Wind chills will be near -20°. This will be the coldest air we've seen since January 31, 2019 when we reached -14°.

Today: Snow through midday with totals of 1"-3" in most areas. A few spots in Oakland and Livingston counties could reach 4". Highs in the low 30s. Winds: WSW 10-25 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with steady or falling temps in the 20s. There will be a slight snow shower chance. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

