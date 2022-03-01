Metro Detroit Forecast: Temps rise above average for Paczki Day

(WXYZ) — Today: High of 46° and mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain showers south of I-94. Flurries or drizzle will still be possible north of I-94. Wind: WSW 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 29°. Winds: N 5 mph.
Wednesday: High of 42°. Mixed rain and snow showers possible after 2pm. Snow showers could stick to the grass but not the roads after sunset.
Thursday: Colder with a morning low of 20° and an afternoon high of 30°. Partly sunny.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
