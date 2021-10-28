Metro Detroit Forecast: Warmer today; rainy day tomorrow

(WXYZ) — Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 61° in Detroit, but most areas will stay in the 50s. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Rain will move in from the south after midnight through sunrise. Low of 53°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Friday: Rain likely through the morning. Then showers the rest of the day. High of 57°. Rain totals around 0.5", but up to 1" is possible.

Saturday: Chance of showers in the morning and in the afternoon. The rain will likely stay east of East Lansing, if you're going to the football game.

High of 56°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

