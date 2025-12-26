A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4pm.

Mike Taylor Chance of freezing rain around the Detroit area today.

Metro Detroit will see ice accumulations between 0.1″ - 0.25″ in spots, which enough to create slick roads, hazardous travel conditions, and even potential power issues if ice sticks to lines and trees.

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for ice & freezing rain

Since freezing rain bonds directly to pavement and doesn’t quickly melt or wash away like snow - untreated roads, secondary streets, sidewalks, and overpasses could become very slick. Travel through the midday commute looks like it could be tricky. By the afternoon and evening temperatures slowly creep back above freezing and leftover precipitation changes to plain rain and the worst of the ice threat should diminish by then. The surfaces that have already iced up will remain slippery through the early part of the weekend until crews can treat and clear them.

Today: A wintry mix including Ice to start the day off in the morning. Highs will reach the mid 30s. Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Cloudy skies with calmer conditions as temps return to the low 30s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs near 35. Winds: 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Rain returns with a rumble of thunder possible. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

