Metro Detroit Forecast: Winter weather advisory tonight

(WXYZ) — WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from 9pm Tuesday until 10am Wednesday for Livingston, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, Monroe counties. Advisories will continue until Noon Wednesday for Lapeer, Macomb, St. Clair, Sanilac counties.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny in the morning and then partly sunny in the afternoon with a high of 41°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. A chance of snow and sleet after 9pm. Then a chance of freezing rain after midnight tonight.

Tonight: Winter Weather Advisory overnight. A changeover from snow to sleet to freezing rain will lead to icy roads through sunrise. Low of 30°, but some spots could drop into the 20s.

Wednesday: Slick roads possible during the morning commute, especially north. Rain chances through middday with a high of 60°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes