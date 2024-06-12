Metro Detroit Weather: 80s return with 90s to follow

The 80s return this afternoon and we'll flirt with 90 by Thursday and be in the 90s next week with high humidity. Any storms Thursday evening could be strong to severe.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a sprinkle possible. Highs will be in the low 80s with SW winds of 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds increase with a chance of rain and storms by the morning. Temps will be in the upper 60s as humidity increases. Winds: S 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of storms, which could be strong to severe late in the day and through the evening. Highs near 89° in Detroit and some could hit 90° west of the city. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

