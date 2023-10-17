Metro Detroit Weather: Warming up a bit

The clouds break a little Wednesday, more in the morning than the afternoon. That will give us a chance at the low 60s for highs.

The next storm system moves in Thursday bringing the return of rain an breezy conditions across Southeast Michigan. Showers will be scattered Thursday and Thursday night before becoming more isolated Friday into Saturday. Winds will be gusty at times and around 15-25 mph. This storm will also bring in colder air, dropping highs from near 60° on Thursday to the low 50s Saturday and Sunday.

This Evening: Lots of clouds with temps around 50°. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Some clearing late. Winds: S Light.

Wednesday: Partly sunny in teh morning and then a few more clouds in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the low 60s. Winds: SSW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Rain is likely, especially in the morning. Highs around 60° Winds: S 10-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

