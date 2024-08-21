Metro Detroit Weather: A chilly start this morning

A FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES IN LIVINGSTON COUNTY AROUND THE HURON RIVER UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING

High pressure has taken control and will continue to bring dry weather across Metro Detroit through the weekend. With the high centered to our northwest initially, cooler air will be flowing into the region, keeping highs below average and in the low to mid 70s through Thursday. The high starts to move to the southeast by Friday, which will bring southerly winds back across southeast Michigan. This will push in warm, moist air, into the weekend. Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s with dew points near 70°. There is a slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm Saturday through Monday near the peak of daytime heating.

Eventually a storm system and cold front will move through Tuesday or Wednesday bringing us chances for some rain or storms.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear lows in the mid to upper 40s outside of Detroit, to low 50s around Detroit. Winds: Var. 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

