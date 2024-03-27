Metro Detroit Weather: A cooler day ahead

The clouds will remain to start the day as temps drop back into the 30s. Today will be cooler and cloudier with highs in the mid 40s. Mostly sunny skies return for Thursday and Friday with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid 50s.

Rain showers will move back in for Saturday, but Easter Sunday is looking dry.

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning and then a little sun in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: WSW 15-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 30s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

