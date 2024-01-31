Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: A foggy start this morning

Fog returns this morning as the snow melts across the area. Watch for low visibility and slippery spots on the roads until temps get above freezing.
Posted at 5:16 AM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 05:57:46-05

A Flood Warning continues for the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County. The river level is holding near crest.

Today: Morning fog and then it will be mostly cloudy with a mild high in the upper 30s. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Foggy with some mist and light drizzle. Low 30s around Detroit with a few spots outside the metro area in the upper 20s. Winds: NW Light

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with high temps in the low 40s and a slight chance of rain. Winds: WSW 10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning