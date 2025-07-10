Metro Detroit Weather: Sunny 80s return today with slight storm chance.

Watch the full forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: A foggy start today with sunny 80s returning

Today: Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain or a storm. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to low 60s. Winds: Light

Friday: Partly sunny with a slight storm chance in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Warming up to the 90s again with storms possible again in the morning and afternoon. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor