Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking a few showers and a chance for snow

Clouds increase overnight and into the first part of Wednesday as a storm system passes to our north. A trailing cold front will bring a few showers in the afternoon. Highs climb to near 60° ahead of the front with westerly winds 15-30 mph.

Temperatures will be cooler behind the front Thursday with morning lows near freezing (32°) and afternoon highs in the low 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Steadier rain arrives Friday morning with a few showers continuing into the afternoon. High peak in the mid to upper 50s.

Colder air filters in this weekend bringing highs into the 40s and lows close to, and below, freezing. Showers chances continue, with snowflakes mixing in Sunday into Monday.

Today: Partly sunny with highs near 60°. Winds: WSW 10-20 mph.

Metro Detroit Weather: A great November Day

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows near 40°. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a rain chance in the afternoon. Highs near 60°. Winds SW 10-25 mph.

