Metro Detroit Weather: Quiet weather this weekend

High pressure will bring a mix of clouds and sun with afternoon highs in the low to mid 40s today. Sunday is the pick of the weekend, offering the warmest and most pleasant weather with sunshine and a few clouds. High temperatures return to the low 50s, making it an ideal day for hanging holiday lights, running errands, or going after those leaves.

Watch the full forecast below

Quiet weekend

Next week starts off mild and mostly cloudy Monday with highs into low to mid 50s. A storm system moves through Tuesday bringing widespread rain, with more rain likely Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s Tuesday and mid 40s Wednesday.

Colder air pushes in for Thanksgiving Day, bringing temperatures into the upper 30s. Some lake effect snow showers are possible, but most will stay to the north and west of Metro Detroit.Colder air continues through next weekend, with lows staying in the 20s and highs in the 30s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N/W 5 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s. Winds: WNW 10-25 mph

