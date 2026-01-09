Metro Detroit Weather: A mild start with gusty winds, followed by cold returning

Wind Advisory in effect until 4PM from all of Metro Detroit

We are expecting record high temps in the morning Friday with 58° in Detroit. The current record is 55° back in 1949. Behind a strong cold front temps will drop from midday through the rest of the day. Temperatures by 5 PM will range from 38° northwest of Detroit to around 45° in the city. Winds will gust to 35 mph Friday as well. In the morning it will be a warm SW wind and then a much colder NW wind in the afternoon.

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Rain, thunder, and a record high

Today: This will be warmest day in a long time with early temps in the 50s a record high in Detroit of 58°, and falling temps into the 40s by late afternoon and 30s Friday night. Winds will turn toward the NW in the afternoon at 15-35 mph behind a cold front.

Saturday: A mix of rain and snow is likely in the afternoon. In Detroit there should be more rain than snow. The higher snow chances are NW of Detroit late in the day. High temps will be in the upper 30s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor