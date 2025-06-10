Metro Detroit Weather: Getting hot tomorrow!

The sun is out tomorrow with Some haze from the smoke. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s! It will feel a bit muggy too. The heat index will approach 90° in a few spots.

Watch the full forecast

Summer temps on Wednesday

Tonight: Becoming clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and humid with highs in the mid 80s with 86° in Detroit. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with an afternoon shower or storm chance. Highs in teh mid to upper 70s. Winds: E 5 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor