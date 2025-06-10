Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: Getting hot tomorrow!

Summer temps on Wednesday
Summer temps on Wednesday
Posted
and last updated

The sun is out tomorrow with Some haze from the smoke. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s! It will feel a bit muggy too. The heat index will approach 90° in a few spots.

Watch the full forecast

Summer temps on Wednesday

Tonight: Becoming clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and humid with highs in the mid 80s with 86° in Detroit. Winds: WSW 15-25 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with an afternoon shower or storm chance. Highs in teh mid to upper 70s. Winds: E 5 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 News Detroit