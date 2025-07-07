Spotty rain and an isolated storm will still be possible into early Monday morning as a cold front sweeps through the area. Temps and humidity will drop behind the front with more seasonable weather returning next week.

The full forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: A refreshing change

Today: Mostly cloudy, rain and storm chance, mainly before noon. Temps in the low 80s to upper 70s. Winds: N 5 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lower humidity and lows near 61°. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with temps in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5 mph

