Metro Detroit Weather: A slight chance of rain south, clearing by the afternoon

Clearing skies return by the afternoon with the 70s remaining for the rest of the week. Temps by Sunday could get back to 80°. High pressure builds, bringing partly cloudy skies through the afternoon on Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms return Friday, but temperatures remain above average and in the mid to upper 70s, maybe even 80°, into the weekend.

Today: Shower chance early, then partly sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NNE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the 50s. Winds: NE 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn