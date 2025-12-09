Planning your day? Check out Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Day Planner Plus: Tuesday, December 9

Today stays firmly in winter mode across Metro Detroit with cold, cloudy and a generally quiet to start the morning start until 7am. Snow chances pick up later this morning and especially tonight into Wednesday as two winter systems slide through Southeast Michigan. The best chance of snow will be from 7am - 10am. This isn’t expected to be a major storm, but a period of steady light snow could lay down a coating to perhaps a couple of inches in spots, which is just enough to make the roads slick for the Tuesday commute. Snow may linger off and on through the day Wednesday until tapering off later in the afternoon.

Metro Detroit Weather: A snowy Tuesday and Wednesday

Thursday reminds us pretty quickly that winter isn’t backing off. Behind the midweek snow, colder air pours back into the Detroit area, knocking temperatures down again with highs stuck in the 20s. Clouds hang around too and even with some breaks, there’s no real warming — especially once you factor in a light breeze that adds an extra bite. By Thursday night, temperatures fall back into the teens, setting up another cold start heading into Friday. It’s a definite reset back to the colder pattern.

As we head into the weekend, Saturday brings another small but notable snow chance ahead of an incoming push of Arctic air. Accumulating snow may develop at times Saturday and while this doesn’t look like a big storm, it will have to be monitored in the coming days. By Saturday night, colder air surges back in, shutting down the snow but sending temperatures sharply lower. Sunday turns colder and quieter, with highs struggling to reach the 20s with arctic air fully in place. Overall, it’s a weekend that starts with some snow and ends with reinforcing shot of cold — a clear signal Winter has settled into Detroit and is in no hurry to leave.

Today: Morning snow leading to slick conditions in spots until the afternoon. Highs will eventually reach 35° with breezy SW winds at 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with snow returning. Some sleet or ICE is also possible leading to a messy commute. Lows will hover around freezing. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: A wintry mix will continue until temps get above freezing. Winds will shift WNW at 10-20 mph - leading to falling temps and a refreeze possible by Wednesday evening.

