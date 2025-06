Sunday looks bright and a bit milder with afternoon highs near 70°. There's a big warm-up on the way next week with highs back into the 80s. The next chance for rain will hold off until the middle of the week.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Sunday: Sunny skies with temps back to near 70°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

