Metro Detroit Weather: A wintry Tuesday ahead

Colder air pours into the region Tuesday morning, dropping temperatures into the mid to upper 20s. Highs will reach around 40° by the afternoon with a slight wind chill. A weather system swings through later today bringing a chance of light rain and snow showers across the area. The highest chances will be west and north of Detroit and mainly after 5 p.m. Spotty accumulation will be possible on elevated surfaces and grass, but the ground is still warm for it to accumulate anywhere else. The only exception may be some bridges and overpasses, which could get slick in spots.

Dry weather returns for Wednesday, but temperatures remain chilly with morning lows in the 20s and afternoon highs in the low 40s. Warmer air moves in towards the end of the week with highs back near average and in the low to mid 50s by Friday. Next chance for rain will be Saturday.

Today: Partly sunny with clouds increasing in the afternoon. A slight chance of mixed rain/snow showers late. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds: W 10 mph. Wind chills will be around 30° for the "Trick or Treaters". A few flakes of snow are possible too.

Tonight: Some clearing skies and falling temps as the 20s return. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the low 40s after another low in the 20s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

