Metro Detroit Weather: Drier and brighter today. Warm by Tuesday.

Dry weather returns Sunday with a few clouds early before gradually becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be chilly and in the low 50s. Near 70° by Tuesday!

Eventually a storm track across the state and will bring scattered shower chances Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Temperatures will fall back to near 60°.

Sunday: Brighter skies with a chilly wind with highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds: Light.

Monday: Partial sun. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

