Metro Detroit Weather: Air Quality Advisory for metro Detroit until midnight

An Air Quality Advisory has been extended for St. Clair, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties until midnight.

Tonight: Clouds will gradually decrease, but a hazy sky may remain from wildfire smoke with lows in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Chance of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. Temps in the low 70s.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor