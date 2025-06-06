Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Air Quality Advisory for metro Detroit until midnight

Dry Saturday with showers Sunday
An Air Quality Advisory has been extended for St. Clair, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties until midnight.

Tonight: Clouds will gradually decrease, but a hazy sky may remain from wildfire smoke with lows in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Chance of rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. Temps in the low 70s.

