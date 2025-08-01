Metro Detroit Weather: Air Quality Advisory through Sunday

An Air Quality Advisory has been extended or all of Southeast Michigan through Sunday. Wildfire smoke will cause air quality to move into the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range with some locations reaching the Unhealthy range.

Sunshine and hazy skies Sunday

Tonight: Areas of smoke, especially during the evening hours. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: Light

Sunday: Mostly sunny and smoky. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and smoky. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.