Metro Detroit Weather: Air Quality alert extended through Tuesday

AIR QUALITY ALERT FOR ALL OF METRO DETROIT THROUGH TUESDAY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE.

Air quality will likely becoming "unhealthy" at times today, so limit time outside, especially if you have an respiratory illnesses. Aside from the smoke, skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunshine continues Tuesday with highs peaking in the low 90s.

Your full forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: Air Quality alert in effect

Storm chances return Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures continue into the mid to upper 80s.

Today: Smoky skies with highs in the upper 80s, near 90°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and smoky. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: Light

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with smoky skies and highs in the low 90s Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor