Metro Detroit Weather: Storm chances increase Wednesday

The air quality will be a bit better tomorrow, but rain and storm chances will increase. There may be an isolated severe storm with damaging wind in the afternoon. It will be very muggy.

Full forecast in the video below

Storm chance back tomorrow

Tonight: Partly cloudy late and turning humid with lows in the low 70s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Partly sunny with showers and afternoon storm chances - some could be strong to severe. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor