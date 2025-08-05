Metro Detroit Weather: Better air quality with a slight storm chance Wednesday

Wildfire smoke will continue to move out of Metro Detroit, allowing air quality to move back into the "good" and "moderate" ranges. Wednesday will start off sunny with lows in the low to mid 60s. Clouds will develop by late morning, leading to partly sunny skies for the afternoon. Isolated showers and even a thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon. Highs peak in the low to mid 80s.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend. Highs peak near 90° both Saturday and Sunday. High humidity also returns for the weekend. We'll have another chance for a shower Friday, but widespread showers will hold off until Monday.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Hazy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 5 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Slight storm chance. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph