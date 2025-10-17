Metro Detroit Weather: Rain, wind, and a storms this weekend

Today will start of mostly sunny and mild. Strong southerly winds will help temperatures climb into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon (10-15° above average). Showers and storms will develop to our west along a cold front and move through during the evening. A few storms may bring damaging winds gusts 40-50 mph.

Heavier rain and gusty winds move in early Sunday morning. A few embedded thunderstorms are also possible. The rain and strong winds will continue through the evening. Temperatures tumble, dropping into the mid 50s by dinnertime.

Rain wraps up Sunday night, leading to drier and cooler weather Monday.

Today: Increasing clouds with rain and storms in the evening. Some storms could be strong with damaging wind gusts. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Rain, some heavy and thunderstorms, winds increasing. Temps in the low 60s. Winds: SSW 15-25 mph.

Sunday: Rain & gusty winds. Temps dropping from the low 60s to mid 50s. Winds: WSW 15-35 mph.

