Metro Detroit Weather: Rain Thursday, thunder possible

Clouds will increase late tonight. A cold front will bring rain ahead of it on Thursday with a thunder chance in the afternoon. Cooler temps stay Thursday & Friday. Then it warms for the weekend.

Rain on the way tomorrow

Tonight: Clouds increase late with lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. The best chance of thunder is in the afternoon. No severe storms are anticipated. Highs near 70°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph.

