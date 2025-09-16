Metro Detroit Weather: Warm weather sticking around

A few areas of fog are possible again Wednesday morning, otherwise skies will be mostly sunny across Metro Detroit. Temperatures continue to climb with highs peaking in the low to mid 80s.

Mostly sunny skies continue Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s again. A weak cold front will drop through Thursday evening, which could bring a small chance for rain, however the chance is very low at this time.

Mostly to partly sunny skies continue Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 70s, to near 80°. Rain chances increase late Sunday and into next week.

Watch the full forecast below

Continuing to warm this week

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: Calm.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny with a highs in the low to mid 80s. Wind: E 5mph.

