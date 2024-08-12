Metro Detroit Weather: Another great day with a sprinkle possible

A FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES IN LIVINGSTON COUNTY AROUND THE HURON RIVER. FLOODING IS EXPECTED INTO NEXT WEEK.

Partly sunny skies continue with a sprinkle possible. Winds will still be breezy out of the west..

Temperatures climb slightly next week, with highs near 80°. Monday through Thursday will be dry and partly sunny, before rain and storms return Friday.

Today: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon shower chance north of Detroit. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool breeze. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with highs near 80°. Winds: W 5-10 mph,

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

