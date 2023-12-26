Metro Detroit Weather: Another mild but soggy day ahead

Scattered showers continue today with a break in the rain this afternoon. Another round of rain will arrive later tonight with mild temps continuing.

Colder air starts to move in Wednesday, bumping high temps into the upper 40s. Wednesday will be dry, but mostly cloudy, before rain returns Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures continue to slide with highs in the low 40s Thursday, near 40° Friday, and into the 30s by the weekend.

A chance for some light rain/snow arrives Sunday night into Monday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Scattered rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NNW 10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn