Day Planner Plus: Tuesday, August 26

Today: Partly sunny with a few afternoon sprinkles or an isolated shower. Highs near 70°. Winds: NW 10 mph.

Metro Detroit Weather: Another mild day with stray showers

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the mid to low 40s to around 50° in Detroit. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

