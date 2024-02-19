Metro Detroit Weather: Another mild week ahead

A ridge of high pressure will bring sunnier skies Monday and Tuesday with highs near 40° and mid 40s, respectively.

Temperatures will be near 50° before rain showers arrive late in the day Wednesday. A few showers will continue into Thursday morning, before skies become partly sunny with highs back near 50°. Colder air pushes in Friday and into the weekend with highs falling back into the upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly to partly sunny with highs near 40°. Winds: SE/S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the low to mid 20s. Winds: Light

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

